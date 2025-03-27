Kosi Signs Multimillion Naira Music Deal

Share

Kosisochukwu David Chinasa, with the stage name Kosi lands, a multi million naira musical deal with Sky Diamonds Entertainment and other incentives.

Sky Diamonds Entertainment has once again signed a multimillion recording music deal with its foremost artist, Kosisochukwu David Chinasa, with the stage name Kosi.

The artist is expected to release a series of singles, Extended Plays ( EP) and Albums under the label during the period of the contract.

The CEO of the record label, Hon. Peter Otuechere Amuchie, has expressed his readiness to work closely with his recent signee Kosi towards delivering quality music.

The renowned artist, fashion designer, and now politician hinted, “ The world needs Kosi’s music, he is very talented, plays a lot of musical instruments and must be heard and celebrated. He deserves this Hon. Amuchie said,

The talented musician has expressed his gratitude to God, his family and the record label for this groundbreaking opportunity to showcase his God giving talent to the world.

He said, “I have always wanted to be a singer. I practiced while in Unilag, but I waited to obtain a degree before officially going all out on this. I’m grateful Sky Diamonds Entertainment gave me this opportunity, Kosi added.

