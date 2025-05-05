Koshoedo Takes Over As PDP Acting Scribe

Share

Setonji Koshoedo on Monday, formally took over as acting Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the directive of the National Working Committee (NWC) after its meeting.

PDP governors had, after their meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State on April 15, asked Koshoedo who was Deputy National Secretary, to takeover in acting capacity pending the ratification of Sunday Ude-Okoye by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The acting National Secretary who addressed staff of the party, said his briefs included the preparation for the May 27 NEC meeting and the national convention scheduled for August 28 to 30.

He pledged his commitment to the NWC’s agenda to reunite, rebuild and reposition the PDP as a formidable opposition party.

According to him, the NEC meeting is expected to address critical issues affecting the party, including the zoning arrangements for national offices ahead the national convention, as well as strategies to address other challenges.

Koshoedo assured that the NWC is taking decisive steps to restore order and chart a path toward the 2027 general elections.

