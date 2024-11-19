New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
  3. Korra Obidi’s Sister,…

Korra Obidi’s Sister, Nancy Welcomes Third Child

Famous United States (US)-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy has welcomed her third child through surrogacy.

Nancy announced the birth of her third child in her latest TikTok post, chronicling the heartwarming moment she met her newborn.

Upon meeting the surrogate mother, Nancy and her husband were overwhelmed with joy.

Nancy could be seen breastfeeding her newborn, exuding excitement, with the baby’s nanny ecstatic as she cradled the infant in her hands.

Many have taken to their social message page to congratulate Nancy with an outpouring of congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

 

