Korra Obidi Cries Out, Narrate Her Experience With Nigerian Police

Nigerian dancer and singer, Korra Obidi has cried out over a heartbreaking experience she had with Nigerian Police Force.

The singer who resides in the United States, expressed her dissatisfaction with the treatment she received from police officers while on a road in Lagos.

Narrating her experience via her official Instagram page, the dancer expressed her disappointment with how the Police officers rough-handled her and her friend during a routine inspection of their vehicle.

The mother of two highlighted an incident where a police officer refused their request to lock the car doors for a focused inspection of their documents.

After the police had inspected their documents, according to her, they also searched the car’s interior while kneeling on the driver’s seat, searching her bag and personal belongings, which Korra found to be rough.

In response, Korra called on the police to prioritize apprehending corrupt politicians instead of targeting the youth.

She believes that redirecting their efforts could help alleviate the high fuel prices in the country.

She wrote, “Attempting Taco Tuesday in Lagos. Several police stopped with random men manhandling me and searching my bag and personal belongings @frankhasaplan.

Lagos Police, let the youth breathe for God’s sake. If you dedicate this much energy to catching politicians who are looting, fuel will not be #560 Naira today. SMH.”

Her story has sparked discussions on social media, with many showing support for Korra and demanding better treatment from law enforcement.

