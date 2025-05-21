Korra Obidi Calls Out Her Ex-Husband For Cutting Daughter’s Hair

Share

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi, has called out her ex-husband, Justin Dean, for cutting their daughter’s hair without her consent, amid ongoing parenting disputes.

recalls that Korra Obidi and Justin Dean parted ways in March 2022, marking the end of their four-year marriage.

Justin Dean attributed their separation to marital issues stemming from alleged infidelity by Korra Obidi during her pregnancy with their second child.

In a recent TikTok video, Korra Obidi is seen braiding her daughter’s hair while her daughter plays with an iPad.

According to Korra Obidi, almost all of her daughter’s hair has been chopped off, and she pledged not to take further action.

She said; “More than half of the hair chopped off. I choose positivity. I’m not going to burst the windows out of anybody’s car”,

However, a sweet moment ensued as Korra Obidi engaged in a playful moment with her daughter, highlighting the loving bond between them.

