Korra Obidi Calls Out Ex-Husband Over Failure To Pay Child’s Tuition Fees

Popular United States (US) based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has called out her ex-husband, Justin Dean on social media over his inability to pay the tuition fees of their first daughter, June.

The mother of two expressed her frustration on Facebook Live, saying Dean has continued to refuse to pay his share of June’s school fees and doesn’t contribute to food or health care.

According to her, she is speaking up because her second daughter, Athena would soon be joining the school, and she wouldn’t find this at all easy.

Korra claims that her estranged husband ceased making payments in July, but she was unaware of this until she received a notice from the school threatening to expel June.

This alert caused her to pay off all of the outstanding debt, which extended until the end of the year.

She added that although Dean can afford to pay solicitors, he cannot forgo $850 in school expenses for his daughter, which she deemed to be an unimportant priority.