Korra Obidi Breaks Silence On US Citizenship

US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has debunked the allegations of being denied an American citizenship following a sad letter from Homeland Security.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the erotic dancer received a letter, which automatically changed her mood while reading it during a live session.

Addressing the allegations of being denied US Citizenship, Korra clarified that the Department of Homeland Security did not reject her application.

READ ALSO:

She, however, claimed that the reason for the letter was to remind her of the progress of the application which was abandoned due to relocation to a new apartment.

She said, “Oh my God, Jesus Christ. I submitted a form for naturalization and the US has considered my application abandoned.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“I have not been denied citizenship, with 6 million followers on InstaBlog, you need to do more fact-checking before you post fake news, you owe it to the public.

“My application was considered abandoned as I moved to my new home and they could reach me. Thank you all for the kind messages. Love you.”