Korra Obidi Breaks Silence On US Citizenship

US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has debunked the allegations of being denied an American citizenship following a sad letter from Homeland Security.
Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the erotic dancer received a letter, which automatically changed her mood while reading it during a live session.
Addressing the allegations of being denied US Citizenship, Korra clarified that the Department of Homeland Security did not reject her application.
She, however, claimed that the reason for the letter was to remind her of the progress of the application which was abandoned due to relocation to a new apartment.
She said, “Oh my God, Jesus Christ. I submitted a form for naturalization and the US has considered my application abandoned.
“I have not been denied citizenship, with 6 million followers on InstaBlog, you need to do more fact-checking before you post fake news, you owe it to the public.
“My application was considered abandoned as I moved to my new home and they could reach me. Thank you all for the kind messages. Love you.”