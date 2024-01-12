Korra Obidi Accuses Ex-Husband Of Kidnapping Daughter

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has taken to her social media page to reveal that her first daughter, June went missing from school unexpectedly.

According to her, she went to pick her daughter up from school only to find that she was missing.

She revealed that she allegedly quizzed the professors for information, only to learn that someone had come in earlier to take her daughter away.

Declaring June missing, Korra accused her ex-husband of being the major suspect who kidnapped their daughter in the middle of the school day.