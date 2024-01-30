Koroma’s life in exile

ECOWAS leaders deserve gold medals round the neck for brokering peace in Sierra Leone without further bloodshed as former President Ernest Bai Koroma landed in Lagos to begin a three-month medical vacation. Beyond the diplomatic finesse, it is a new life in exile. President Bola Tinubu sent one of his Jets to pick a new host; while his Sierra Leonean counterpart and Koroma’s successor, Julius Maada Bio, announced that the decision was based on humanitarian grounds. Koroma had been under House Arrest since December 2023 following a failed coup in Sierra Leone, on November 26. January 3, 2024, he was charged to court for treason.

In Africa, that offence attracts capital punishment. This move by ECOWAS makes more meaning than the decision to send troops to Niger Republic which would have created division among leaders of the regional body. If the coup had succeeded, it would have sent wrong signals to the globe. We must also commend Bio for acting like a statesman. Some other presidents could have used that opportunity to get rid of an opponent. Koroma belongs to the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) while the president is of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP). Leadership requires tact which is one attribute that has continued to sell Bio to the world. The History of Democracy in Sierra Leone will be incomplete without highlighting his positive role. He first tasted power through a military coup.

Bio was a subaltern when he toppled Captain Valentine Strasser on January 16, 1996. It sounded unusual when after two months, a civilian government led by Ahmed Teejan Kabbah, was sworn in. The outgoing president left for the United States thereafter, where he was seen as a hero of democracy. After sacking Strasser, Bio was magnanimous enough to send the deposed dictator to Guinea, on exile. He provided the military chopper that flew his predecessor to Conakry. Thomas Sankara did not have that luck in Burkina Faso where he was murdered by his friend, Blaise Campaore. ECOWAS leaders have shown that threat to peace could be managed early enough to avoid crisis. If Koroma remained in Sierra Leone under detention, another round of uncertainty was eminent. In Ghana, Jerry Rawlings emerged from prison in 1979 to become Head of State. Koroma would be the fourth former President to be accommodated in exile by Nigeria. Felix Malloum of Chad moved to Lagos in the 1970s. Somalia’s Siad Barre arrived in 1991. Both deposed leaders did not return to their countries in one piece – they died in foreign lands. Charles Taylor was evacuated from Liberia in 2003 and given a palatial home in Calabar. President Olusegun Obasanjo was more concerned about the lives of Liberian citizens than that of a blood stained criminal. Taylor saw the hand writing on the wall and planned to run away. The warlord disguised himself and left Calabar, journeying up North. He almost made it out of the country but for an eagle eyed Nigerian Customs Service officer who alerted other security agencies. Today, Taylor is neither dead nor free. He is in jail after being found guilty in April 2012 of all 11 charges levied by the Special Court in The Hague, including terror, murder and rape. In May 2012, Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Reading the sentencing statement, Presiding Judge Richard Lussick said: “The accused has been found responsible for aiding and abetting as well as planning some of the most heinous and brutal crimes in recorded human history.” Koroma’s stay may not be as brief as being bandied in diplomatic circles. What will eventually decide his fate is politics. The ruling party in Nigeria is the All Progressives Congress which shares the same APC acronym with the All Peoples Congress. Should Koroma be lured into politics while in exile, Bio will likely react. Fode Sankoh was Vice President of Sierra Leone during their turbulent past. He led a band of rebels to torment his country before fleeing to Nigeria in 1987. From Lagos, he was chained and sent back to prison in Freetown.

The history of Sierra Leone is littered with bloody military rule and war. Koroma’s attempt to go back to the gory past should be discouraged. As a politician, he understands the power of the ballot box. Votes count, bullets do win not elections. Defeat is part of the democratic process. Tinubu will tell him how General Muhammadu Buhari, his predecessor, failed many times before becoming president. The Nigerian leader and Bio have something in common – they married from outside their religions. Bio’s wife, Fatima, is a Muslim. He is a Roman Catholic. Remi, a Redeemed pastor has Tinubu as husband. The two men have managed to live in peace at home. West Africa also needs that peace, from Abuja to Freetown and beyond.