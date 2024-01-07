Korede Bello Urges Nigerians To Adopt Horse Riding As Means Of Transportation Amid Fuel Hike

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has introduced the riding of horses as a means of transportation, in a bid to avoid the skyrocketing price of petrol.

Sharing a clip of himself riding a horse on the motorway via his Instagram page on Sunday, the ‘Godwin’ crooner explained that he settled for the alternative in the wake of the hike in fuel prices.

He urged Nigerians to go back to horse riding to tackle the skyrocketing price of petrol across the country.

Speaking in Pidgin, Bello said, “I don’t know if you’ve heard. But dem tok say fuel don go up o! Fuel price don increase. If I was you, I will get me one of these [horses].

“No gree for anybody o! Dem tok say fuel don cost, go buy horse.”