Korede Bello Shares Cryptic Post About His Wellbeing

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has stirred reactions online after sharing a cryptic tweet about his wellbeing.

Following the tragic death of Mohbad, many Nigerians have begun to remember some popular celebrities who seemed to have suddenly gone lowkey.

Korede Bello who was a former signee of Marvin Records label owned by Don Jazzy was among the list of celebrities who left the label and netizens thought to check up on.

He however assured all his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter that he is doing well.

This came after a fan asked about the singer’s welfare and added that he seemed to have poured his heart out on a song.

Korede Bello noted that even if he was not fine, he wouldn’t talk about it on the internet because he wouldn’t want people to consume his pain as entertainment.

He sai: “I am well, but even if I am not, I will not be on the Internet talking about it because I wouldn’t want people to consume my pain as entertainment. Beauty & Bliss, Thank you.”

While some Nigerians are happy the singer is well, others read his reply to mean a subtle and indirect call for help.

@Afemmy6440: “Omo. You can see the pain inside his tweet. Korede Bello, I knew that time of “God win” was a happy boy. God no win again?? Bro, please stay strong. Everyone is going through one thing or the other.”

@victorwobbs: “This tweet get as e be sha. He just Dey give a diplomatic reply. No issh tho.”

