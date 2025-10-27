Korede Bello: Poverty Reduces Creativity, Limits Innovation

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Korede Bello, has spoken out about the crippling effects of poverty on creativity and innovation.

Speaking in a post shared on his Instagram page, Korede Bello said poverty is one of the greatest threats to curiosity, which is the driving force behind learning and innovation.

Bello explained that many individuals with immense potential are unable to explore their creativity because they are preoccupied with survival and hunger.

He emphasised that if African youths had access to basic needs and stable resources, the continent would experience a significant shift in innovation and development.

Using Elon Musk as an example, Bello questioned whether the billionaire would have been able to focus on space travel if he were worried about paying rent or finding his next meal.

“Think about this, right? Is Elon Musk going to be so concerned about space travel if his rent was due or if he didn’t know what he was going to eat tomorrow?” he questioned.

Bello added that the most successful people in the world are often self-taught, curious, and passionate about learning.

He encouraged individuals to think about what they would learn and explore if money weren’t an issue.

“If money weren’t an issue, what would you learn? What would you think about? Because the truth is, it’s a privilege to follow your curiosity when you’re not worried about surviving.

“When you stop surv!v!ng is when you start living. If you’re still surviving, you never get to live,” he said.