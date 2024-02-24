KOREDE BELLO: Fans Can Be Overwhelming, I Set Boundaries

He is charming and down to earth, Korede Bello is his name but known by music lovers as African Prince. Korede shot into limelight after releasing his first single titled ‘I love Naija’. Ever since the star has not relented from releasing hits and club banging songs. Korede is a guitarist, songwriter, singer, composer and above all a good performer. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Mr. Romantic as he is sometimes called talked more about his career, work among others.

You’ve mostly managed to stay off controversies as an artiste, what’s your strategy?

There is no strategy. I think it’s just the fruit of my intention to prioritise peace of mind over attention. I believe its God’s grace too because I am not perfect.

You’ve been outspoken about internal wellness and mental health lately; how do you take care of yourself mentally amid the pressure of the entertainment industry?

I have observed that you can be the richest or the most famous person in the world and yet still be unhappy or unsatisfied on the inside. The internal environment is where true health lies. This means that external stimulation cannot fill the void of internal sanity. Everybody you know is looking for the same thing, to be well. Wellness is true wealth. We chase after money so that we can feel it well. Entertainment is just another form of medicine. But the ‘doctors’ often forget that they’re human too and also need to pay attention to their internal environment. I see myself as a music medicine man, which is very aware that he also needs healing too. I create time for healing so that my artistic creations can heal others.

The world is getting crazier by the day because you have to be a little crazier than the norm to stand out. So we need more healers in the entertainment space. So for me, life is about balance. Wellness is a skill you can practice and not just something you pray for. How do I take care of myself? I allow myself to be taken care of.

Afrobeats has become a global movement with many music cultures taking inspiration from the genre. How has this growth impacted your art and how do you intend to plug into it?

I am privileged to be one of the global faces of the Afrobeats movement. I have certified international golden plaques to my name. I have always created music for a diverse audience. And my intention, whenever I create, is to make Afrobeats for the world. My genre is Afro-global.

What are those parts of you that you are yet to explore in music?

There are so many people who don’t know things I can do music-wise. People are going to be hearing more of that artistic expression. I will be creating more from an intentional point of view where a lot of honest subject matter will be touched. There will be more collaboration.

Let me take you back a bit, did you ever envisage the success that your single ‘Godwin’ got?

Not at all because I did not see the success coming but in all it was a good feeling because you know that was my first shot of having a big song or a national anthem so to say and not just a hit song but a song that can be identified with every type of person. Whether you are a Muslim or Christian, young or old, office holder or politician, it circled around everybody. And for once I felt all eyes on me and Godwin was such a good song. It projected my brand and that side of me the world did not know. It got me to corridors of power. I performed before Presidents, leaders and the elders welcomed my brand. I think the problem with a big song like that is that many people want you to replicate that song and that’s why I like to do different type of music.

How do you deal with female fans who are admirers?

I think you just try to keep it as professional as you can because truthfully female fans have desires and fantasies and you cannot be oblivious to or ignorant of that. Especially if you’re someone that likes to make people feel welcome and good, you can be read off as something else. So how do I deal with overzealous fans? I think boundaries

Tell us about the people that inspire you in the industry?

I am looking to you, you inspire me right now. Everything inspires me. I’m inspired by people who are doing it big because I believe in creating art for a diverse set of people. People who are breaking geographical boundaries are inspiring me because I want us to go big. I want us to take it to the world. I want us to spread the word to a global audience. Everyone that is doing that inspires me. So, Wiz, David, Burna, Tems, Ayra, Rema, Oxlade, Clay, everybody.

What should your fans expect from you this year?

My best! I have new video out with Yemi Alade

What self-help books have inspired you?

The Holy book

Designers outfit you love to wear?

I wear what looks good, what fits me.

I have personal designers like Rotimi Jegede and some others Best fashion accessories?

I love to wear rings

What is casual dressing to you?

Feeling comfortable in what you are wearing, feeling relaxed without anybody checking if you are properly dressed or not

What would you consider as your power look?

My smile