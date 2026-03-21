Korede Bello Bounces Back With ‘Not Romantic’

Former Mavin Record star, Korede Bello, ; returns with a creative sequel and a sharp contrast, “Not Romantic,” The idea didn’t come from a studio or a strategy deck. It started with a fan. Under one of Korede’s TikTok posts, a simple comment read: “From the first time I set my eyes on you… I knew I should run. Do the heartbreak version.”

“It struck a chord,” Korede responded. He had initially shared a freestyle that fans instantly connected with and as the buzz began to build, the moment took on a life of its own.

What started as a fan request quickly evolved into something bigger, especially after he released a Valentine’s Day video that transformed the record into an unexpected anthem for the brokenhearted.

With striking lyrics like: “Knew I should have run from you / But your beauty blur my view… I thought you were my woman womanly / But you stole my heart like armed bandit… ”

The song captures the vulnerability of trusting the wrong person and the painful clarity that follows. Its catchy yet introspective tone creates a balance between vulnerability and replay value, making it both emotionally resonant and sonically engaging.

Now officially released, there’s something intentional about the way Korede Bello approaches this record. He doesn’t vilainise love, he simply refuses to romanticise what it becomes when it goes wrong.

Instead, he invites listeners into a shared experience, ending with a call that feels almost communal: if you’ve ever been heartbroken, you’re not alone. “Not Romantic” doesn’t try to replace “Romantic.” It sits beside it; two sides of the same story, both true.