Korede Adeyanju Honoured With National Outstanding Leadership Award

In a notable recognition of excellence and dedication to youth empowerment and cybersecurity, Amb. Korede Israel Adeyanju, has been honoured with the prestigious National Outstanding Leadership Award by the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security & Safety Affairs (CONYSSA).

The award, conferred in Abuja on May 27, 2025, acknowledges Amb. Adeyanju’s remarkable contributions to national security awareness, particularly in the fight against cybercrime and digital insecurity among Nigerian youths.

He was celebrated as the Icon of Security Leadership a title that reflects his relentless commitment to fostering ethical leadership, community engagement, and digital safety in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

According to CONYSSA Director General, Amb. Ade Mario Emmanuel, the honour is in recognition of his distinguished efforts in guiding the younger generation against cybercrime, inspirational impact on youth empowerment across the States, Commitment to community engagement, digital safety, and ethical leadership and Unwavering support in building a responsible, secure, and informed society.

“Amb. Adeyanju’s visionary leadership and tireless advocacy have significantly contributed to cybersecurity education and awareness in Nigeria.

His efforts are shaping a generation that understands the value of responsible digital citizenship,” Emmanuel stated.

Adeyanju, a renowned technology entrepreneur and expert, is widely respected for his transformative contributions to Nigeria’s digital landscape.

Through his leadership across multiple tech startups and innovation-driven organizations, he has delivered impactful solutions in IT, cybersecurity, and digital transformation empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital age.

Speaking on the recognition, Amb. Adeyanju expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to national development.

“This award is a call to do more. As we embrace the digital revolution, we must ensure that our youths are not only equipped with skills but also guided by principles that foster a safer and stronger Nigeria,” he said.

The award further cements Amb. Adeyanju’s status as a leading voice in tech-driven national development, and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders across the country.