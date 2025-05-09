Koreans Deepen Cultural Diplomacy In Nigeria With Hanbok Launch

Share

In renewed efforts to deepen the existing cultural diplomacy with Nigeria, the Korean Embassy has launched a unique art exhibition titled “Hanbok Reborn as Art.”

Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) to mark its 15th anniversary, the exhibition celebrates the Hanbok—Korea’s traditional attire—reimagined by eleven contemporary Korean artists using modern artistic techniques.

Held at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja, the exhibition featured works by renowned Korean artists: Kwon Ki Soo, Kim Si Hyun, Nam Kyung Min, Yang Dae Won, Lee Don Ah, Lee Bong Yi, Lee Soo In, Lee Joong Keun, Lee Hoo Chang, Jung Myoung Jo, and Jung Hai Yun.

Each artist creatively interpreted the Hanbok through diverse mediums including painting, sculpture, installation, and video—exploring its patterns, textures, and symbolism as a reflection of modern Korean identity.

Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Pankyu, described the exhibition as both a celebration of Korea’s cultural identity and a bridge for strengthening Korea-Nigeria ties.

“Hanbok has evolved over centuries, embodying our people’s history, beliefs, and values. This exhibition showcases how traditional attire remains relevant in a modern world,” he said.

“Hanbok is more than clothing; it is a cultural emblem. It offers a gateway to understanding Korea’s spirit and history. Typically worn on special occasions, the women’s version consists of a short jacket (jeogori) and long skirt (chima), while the men’s features a jacket and loose trousers (baji),” he explained.

According to Ambassador Kim, the featured artists have used the Hanbok’s forms, colors, and meanings to create globally relevant contemporary works of art, helping promote Korea’s heritage internationally.

Founder and CEO of Nike Art Gallery, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Okundaye, praised the collaboration, highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges between nations.

“Everything about South Korea, even their food, is art. Exhibitions like this open opportunities for cultural partnerships and help Nigerians learn and share artistic values with the world,” she said.

She added that South Korea’s love for its traditional fabric and attire was evident when she visited the country, commending the Korean government for bringing that cultural pride to Nigeria.

KCCN’s Event Manager, Yunjin Lee, noted that the exhibition’s focus on vivid colours was intentional, as both Nigerian and Korean traditional costumes share an appreciation for bold, expressive designs.

“The 11 featured artists are from Korea’s Savina Museum of Contemporary Art. We curated works that reflect cultural continuity and creativity,” she said.

Savina Museum curator, Mr. Han Sang-Ik, emphasized the exhibition’s aim to explore the intersection of tradition and modernity.

“This is contemporary art that redefines Korean identity through tradition. The exhibition explores new artistic values while fostering global cultural understanding,” he added.

One of the featured artists, Lee Bong Yi, is a master Hanbok artisan known for her meticulously hand-stitched garments that preserve traditional techniques passed down through generations.

The exhibition reflects Korea’s commitment to global cultural exchange and its willingness to strengthen bonds with nations like Nigeria through the universal language of art.

