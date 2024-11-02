Korean Lauds Customs’ Modernization, Pledges Support

Share

Korean Ambassador in Nigeria, His Excellency Kim Pankym has expressed determination to support customs’ modernization and growth.

Pankym commended giant strides recorded by the Nigeria customs service under the leadership of Comptroller General of customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi.

“We are honoured by the Comptroller-General’s presence here tonight, and we look forward to further strengthening ties with the Nigeria Customs Service,” he said

The occasion was Embassy’s dinner hosting in honour of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Adewale Adeniyi and members of his management team at the Embassy in Abuja.

Korean Ambassador noted the event underscored the strengthening of bilateral relations and shared objectives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Korean authorities.

In a remark, CGC Adeniyi expressed appreciation for Korea’s commitment to partnership. He highlighted the progress achieved through collaboration with the Embassy of Korea and other allied agencies, noting how these relationships have enhanced the NCS’s capacity to adopt advanced technologies.

“It is due to our dedicated partnerships that the NCS is now engaged in data analytics programmes, in alignment with World Customs Organization standards,” CGC Adeniyi stated.

He elaborated on how these analytics enable the Service to make informed decisions, benefiting from predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive insights.

“Learning from global leaders, like Korean Customs, has empowered us to adapt and refine our data-driven strategies,” he added.

Adeniyi was accompanied by senior officers including Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) of Human Resource Development, Greg Itotoh, DCG of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, and DCG of ICT-Modernisation, Kikelomo Adeola.

In his remarks, DCG Greg Itoto expressed the Service’s appreciation for Korea’s proactive engagement with NCS initiatives.

“The Embassy’s support and willingness to partner with us are instrumental in driving our Service to greater heights. We look forward to continued growth through these collaborations,” Itotoh stated.

