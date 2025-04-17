Korean Intelligence Service Commends NDLEA On Arrest Of Wanted Drug Baron, Seeks Suspect’s Extradition

Share

The world can count on Nigeria for effective drug war, Marwa assures; appreciates Korean govt for donating equipment to Agency.

The National Intelligence Service of the Republic of Korea (NIS) has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, for its exceptional effort and professionalism in apprehending a wanted 59-year-old drug baron Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff whose 17 years of hiding in the dark to ship illicit drugs worth billions of naira across the world, was ended in February following his arrest by NDLEA operatives in Lagos.

Ogbonnaya had for years been a pain in the neck of the Korean authorities following the persistent shipment of illicit drugs linked to him to South Korea.

As a result, an Interpol red notice was issued against him, while the National Intelligence Service of South Korea sought the help of NDLEA in tracking and arresting him.

He had served a one-year prison sentence in Korea in 2007 for drug offences and deported to Nigeria in 2008. After years of being on his trail, operatives of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA eventually arrested him on Wednesday, 12th February 2025, at his hideout at No. 3, Ibukunoluwa Taiwo Close, off LASU Road, Lagos.

Excited with the breakthrough, a delegation from the Korean Intelligence Service on Wednesday 16th April 2025 paid the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) a courtesy visit to deliver a letter of appreciation by the Director of NIS, Taeyong Cho.

