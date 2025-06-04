New Telegraph

June 4, 2025
Korean Artiste Debuts Afrobeat Single, GoGoGo

A Korean artiste, Song Min Uk, who goes by the stage name, Para, has teamed up with a Nigerian talent, Bima, to drop their Afrobeat debut single GOGOGO.

Para who is known for blending K-pop with Afrobeat, is a rising star in the Korean music scene; a multitalented artist, award-winning performer, and electrifying dancer who’s redefining Afrobeat with his fresh, genre-blending sound that is making global waves.

Rather than chasing trends, he immersed himself in authentic cultural experiences, particularly within Africa, to shape his artistry with a unique sound rooted in Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Pop.

Together with Bima, the duo has created a sensational six-track EP, “Abuja to Seoul,” that creatively fuses Afrobeat rhythms with K-pop vibes, cultural flair, and pure musical magic.

