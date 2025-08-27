Korean Air To Buy 103 Boeing Jets As Trump Pressures Trading Partners

US aviation giant Boeing and Korean Air announced a deal worth about $36bn (£24bn) on Monday for 103 planes as President Donald Trump presses trading partners to do more business with American firms.

The deal includes 787, 777 and 737 passenger jets, according to a joint statement from the two companies.

The new jets will come at a “pivotal moment” and modernise the South Korean flag carrier’s fleet, ensuring it stays competitive as it merges with Asiana Airlines, said Korean Air boss Walter Cho.

The agreement was announced just hours after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Trump in Washington to discuss the 15% tariffs imposed by the US on the Asian country in July, reports the BBC.