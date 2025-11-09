Korea Vows Stronger Partnership As Nigeria-Korea Celebrate 45 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

The Republic of Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with Nigeria across key sectors, including trade, technology, culture, and education.

Mr. Tak Namgung, Charge d’Affaires of Korea to Nigeria, made the pledge during the 2025 Republic of Korea National Day celebration in Abuja, attended by Nigerian officials, diplomats, and citizens.

Reflecting on Korea’s transformation from one of the world’s poorest nations to a global economic powerhouse, Namgung attributed the success to hard work, education, and a commitment to democracy and freedom.

“That belief that real progress must be built on freedom and human dignity continues to guide us today. It inspires Korea’s initiatives in business, technology, and culture. Whether it’s K-pop, K-food, or K-tech, they all stem from openness and creativity that can change lives,” he said.

Highlighting shared values of innovation, resilience, and people-driven development, the envoy emphasized that Nigeria remains a vital partner as both nations mark 45 years of diplomatic relations.

“Our two nations share a belief in potential, in people, in innovation, and in the power of working together. Korea will continue to work closely with Nigeria to create opportunities in trade, technology, culture, and education.”

Namgung noted that Korean companies such as Dell EMC and Samsung Tech Industries contribute to Nigeria’s industrial and infrastructural growth, while Nigerian business leaders bring energy and creativity that inspire further collaboration.

He also highlighted growing people-to-people ties, revealing that over 1,800 Nigerian students and officials have studied or trained in Korea, now contributing to their communities back home.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, represented by Amb. Mohamed Haidara, congratulated Korea on its National Day, noting that the celebration reflects peace, cooperation, and mutual respect in bilateral relations.

“Nigeria remains committed to working closely with your government to advance our common goals and foster enduring goodwill,” he said.

Hon. Nnamdi Ezochi, Chairman of the Nigeria–Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, commended Korea’s economic transformation as a “shining example of visionary leadership, discipline, and innovation,” and reaffirmed the strong trade, educational, and technological ties between the two nations.

The event showcased products from leading Korean brands including Cotra, LG, Samsung, Hyundai, and Kia, alongside cultural performances by solo artist Gina Hwang and contemporary music group Sangjaru, highlighting the depth of cultural exchange and collaboration.

The celebration underscored the ongoing partnership between Nigeria and Korea, built on diplomacy, trade, culture, and mutual respect, and set the stage for continued collaboration across multiple sectors.