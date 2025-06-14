Koolboks Ready to Deliver Sustainable Cooling Solutions in Nigeria, Others

Share

Amid soaring inflation, fuel price hikes, and intensifying heatwaves, a revolutionary platform Koolboks has disclosed it is delivering affordable, sustainable cooling solutions to homes and small businesses across Sub Saharan Africa.

According to the firm, with over 40 per cent of food in Sub-Saharan Africa lost due to poor refrigeration, while cold storage access stands at just 17 per cent compared to 90 per cent in developed countries, experts have noted that it has become imperative more than ever to provide innovative solutions to this problem.

However, Koolboks disclosed that it is rolling out Koolbuy from its stable, from solar-powered freezers that slash food spoilage to eco-friendly air conditioners during the launch event, themed, The Cold Truth, held in Lagos, which was attended by over 220 high-end store owners across the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Koolboks, Ayoola Dominic stated that Koolbuy is transforming the sun into an income-generating partner with as low as ₦1,500 daily.

The Koolboks CEO, Koolboks noted that if businesses cannot preserve food, they run into trouble; adding that Koolbuy turns the sun into a business partner for those who need it most.

Partnering with global appliance giants like Thermocool, Samsung, Panasonic, Scanfrost, Koolboks and Bruhm, they vow to offer rugged, high-quality appliances embedded with smart Pay-As-You-Go technology.

According to Dominic, Koolbuy only features appliances that use natural refrigerants, with zero ozone depletion potential and ultra-low global warming impact. He added that they are selling toxic tech, only clean cooling for a warming world.

He said as Africa’s middle class rapidly expands, the risk of a flood of used, environmentally harmful cooling appliances is real and they are leading the continent to leapfrog outdated models and adopt climate-smart refrigeration.

Also unveiled was Scrap4New, a circular economy initiative enabling customers trade in outdated, polluting appliances for solar-ready, climate-smart models.

The company’s flexible plans allow customers swap, convert or purchase cooling appliances through daily, weekly or monthly financing options with initial deposits as low as 10 per cent.

Pointing out that it is now about survival, Dominic said lack of cooling ruins medicine, accelerates food waste and fuels climate change. The company also launched the PowerFoot Pedestal, a plug-and-play solar system that turns any freezer into a solar-powered appliance with rooftop panels and lithium batteries for round-the-clock cooling.

Co-founder and COO, Deborah Gael, pointed out that businesses now have the option of running their businesses without spending a naira on petrol.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included Pascal Carrere and Valor Iduh from Business France, Mayank Kabra, Treasurer at Guinness World, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, CEO of Natnudo, Representatives from Coca-Cola, Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On, Yasmin Osaghae, UK Manufacturing Africa, Representatives from Total energies amongst others.

The event also featured a brand ambassadorship signing with actress, Mercy Johnson, strengthening the company’s community engagement and public awareness efforts.

A panel discussion titled, “The Cold Chain Crisis: Who Really Pays the Price?” brought together stakeholders including Caroline Eboumbou (All On), Adesina Fisayo, Feyisayo Alayande (Lagos State Employment Trust Fund – LSETF) and moderated by Deborah Gael.

The session spotlighted the urgent need for investment, awareness and policy support to address Africa’s fragile cold chain infrastructure.

