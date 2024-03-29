Kony Republic Sets Abuja Agog At African Fashion And Arts Awards

Kony Republic’s showcase at the African Fashion & Arts Awards held on March 28, 2024, at the Arts & Culture Pavilion Centre, Abuja reinforces the fact that creative designers only need opportunities to shine.

This is due to their commitment to brand development and dedication to the art of fashion. Kony’s reputation has positioned it as a centre of attention, with reviews, feedback and creative discourse from fashion critics and designers dominating the media about the brand’s commitment to cultural refinement in the production of garments.

The crowd was indeed held spellbound by Kony Republic’s exhibition at this year’s edition of the prestigious awards. With a collection that manifested its team’s creativity and models whose struts and sways elevated each piece with elegance, the fashion house was the cynosure of all eyes as it attracted positive comments amid rounds of applause.

The brand’s Creative Director, Olatunji Olatunbosun, succinctly led the team to deliver a masterpiece of carefully illustrated designs, neatly knitted with details that allowed for an integration of cultural fundamentals with urban ideas.

The choice of two different fabrics made from natural fibre, each carrying an embroidered crest on the flap and chest pocket, called for an evident distinction. Aside from this, product developers from the brand chose plain materials that allowed for a soothing glow of the different colour choices.

The embroidery on the crests was detailed to be the work of a visual artist with whom the brand collaborated.

Kony Republic didn’t just showcase its collection; it also reiterated the passion for making globally worthy designs that further accentuated the brand as an inevitable prospect of the Nigerian fashion industry. Aside from the event being a delight and the awards that celebrated the industry pacesetters, the artistic display by the exhibitors provided beautiful aesthetics.

The event’s business and mentorship summit session also afforded upcoming designers the opportunity to learn and equally provided a networking platform for all the fashion designers present. In fact, the Arts & Culture Pavilion Centre, Abuja the venue of the event experienced artistic eclecticism.

Speaking about the showcase, Olatunji said: “Events like this provide an opportunity to tap into our roots and create something that resonates with our identity as Africans. The core of that is split into simplicity, comfort and elegance, and that’s what we have been able to achieve with this collection. This is a work of art that will aid the trajectory of the African culture through fashion in the forward direction.”

With its excellent display at the event, Kony Republic has set a new industry standard. The synchronization of intentionality and ingenuity in its collection are signs of more artistic exploits in the future.