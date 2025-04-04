Konga: How I Inspired Phyno, Others

Share

Singer and rapper, Lawal Olumo, popularly known as Konga, has revealed how he “inspired” Phyno to rap in his native Igbo dialect. In an interview on Honest Bunch podcast, Konga recounted how he met Phyno through singer Mr. Raw in Lagos.

According to him, at the time, he was the lead artiste for Morgan Entertainment. The ‘Kabakaba’ hitmaker said he asked Phyno to showcase his rap skills, and after noticing his use of Igbo lines, he advised him to continue incorporating his native language into his music. “Nigga Raw brought Phyno to come and meet us in Ajao estate.

We were having lunch that day. Phyno was very young at the time. So, me being a lead artiste in Morgan Entertainment I was like, Phyno, what’s up? Rap for me.

And Phyno started in some (American accent) and later joined with some Igbo lines,” he said. “I asked for his name again. I was not sure if it was Phyno he told me at the time.

I asked him that ‘do you know the population of the Igbo community across the world?’ I asked if he had listened to my songs before.

I told him that with his rap vibes, he could be the next big thing as an Igbo boy. “I told him ‘you have style; why not do it like a normal street Igbo boy’.

I did not know anything then; I just advised him. And he appreciated me because he is a very cool-headed guy who doesn’t speak too much. “The next I heard was ‘Ndi Ala Ndi Ala’.”

Phyno, who started his career as a producer in 2003, previously stated that he raps in his native dialect because he respects his culture and loves being himself.

