KOMPANY TO WIELD MAGIC WAND IN DER KLASSIKER

The Bundesliga returns with fireworks this weekend as Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated showdown at the Allianz Arena — Der Klassiker. But beyond the historic rivalry and title implications, all attention will be on Bayern’s new coach, Vincent Kompany, who has transformed the German giants into an unstoppable force this season. Since taking over last summer, the former Manchester City captain has worked wonders in Munich.

Now, Kompany faces his biggest test yet this season: Dortmund, the only other unbeaten side in the Bundesliga, arrive determined to halt Bayern’s dominance. Kompany’s Bayern Munich look almost unplayable at the moment. The Bavarians have made a perfect start to the 2025/26 campaign — ten matches, ten wins, and 38 goals scored across all competitions.

They began the season with a statement victory over Stuttgart in the DFL-Supercup and have not looked back since. Germany and Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus has been full of praise for Kompany, likening his impact to that of Franz Beckenbauer’s leadership of the 1990 World Cup-winning German side. “Vincent Kompany has brought something back to Bayern that some coaches before him hadn’t managed — a sense of solidarity, a respectful way of dealing with one another,” Matthäus told Sport Bild.

“He has united the team again. Everything works. They win their games with dominance, ease, and joy.” With Harry Kane leading the line, supported by the likes of Leroy Sané, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka, Bayern are playing with fluency and freedom. And with the return of Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies from injury, their firepower is about to get even scarier. Saturday’s fixture is more than just a regular league match — it’s a battle between the Bundesliga’s top two teams. Dortmund, managed by Niko Kovac, have also made a strong start to the season and come into this game full of belief. Kompany, however, remains focused on performance rather than records. “We just want to win.

These top games against Dortmund are almost like their own cup competition,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on a run of five wins or defeats — you just want to win this game. I don’t want it to be reduced to a record or three points. We just want to beat Dortmund. It’s that simple.” Borussia Dortmund boast attacking threat in the form of Serhou Guirassy and experienced midfielders who can hurt any opponent. But Kompany believes his team is ready. “We’re playing at home and are really excited for this game. Dortmund is a strong team, but we’re confident,” he added. While Bayern are firm favourites, Matthäus believes a Dortmund win would inject new life into the Bundesliga title race and boost the league’s global appeal.

“The Bundesliga would benefit if Dortmund, in this case the underdog, could pull off a sensation away from home,” he said. “The best result would be three points for them, of course. But at least they shouldn’t lose if they want to stay within striking distance.” Still, Matthäus admitted that Bayern are in a league of their own. “No, the two clubs are not on the same level,” he stated firmly. “Bayern have earned their favourite status over time, and with Kompany, they’ve got it back after a few years of instability.” There had been concerns over Harry Kane’s fitness after he played a full 90 minutes for England earlier this week, despite recovering from an ankle injury.

However, Kompany dismissed any worries, confirming that his star striker is ready to go. “We all want Harry to be fit for the season and for the World Cup — we have common goals,” he said. “He was given enough time to rest. It’s all good.” Raphaël Guerreiro is being monitored after a knock, while Josip Stanišić will miss out. Aside from that, Bayern have a strong squad available for selection.

This weekend’s Klassiker is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling editions in recent years. With both teams unbeaten and the Bundesliga title race heating up, this is more than just a rivalry — it’s a battle for supremacy. For Kompany, it’s a chance to prove that his magic touch is no fluke. For Dortmund, it’s the ultimate opportunity to break Bayern’s momentum and re-ignite their own title ambitions. Either way, one thing is certain: all of Germany — and the football world — will be watching.