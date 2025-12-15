Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has thrown his support behind DR Congo to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), stressing the tournament’s significance for African players.

Kompany emphasised the full support of the club for players’ international commitments while highlighting the personal connection behind his backing of DR Congo.

“My father, Pierre, is Congolese and has invested in projects providing education and safe accommodation for children living in poverty. Congo is part of my heritage, and I naturally support them in this tournament,” Kompany said.

AFCON 2025 kicks off on December 21 in Morocco, with Jackson joining the Senegal squad shortly after Bayern’s match against Mainz.

“My information is that Jackson will leave with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations after the match against Mainz. We hope he goes as far as possible,” Kompany said, referring to Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

“If Congo will not win, I wish him [Jackson] all the best. For African players, the importance of this competition should never be underestimated.”

Kompany also praised Jackson’s contributions at Bayern Munich despite limited game time.

“I have a very positive impression of Nicolas. He’s helped us a lot; his goals-per-minute ratio is good. With Harry Kane up front, there’s competition, but it’s a luxury to see how Nicolas is handling that. What many people don’t see is what he does in training and every time he comes on. Hopefully, he’ll continue to capitalise on the chances he gets,” Kompany added.