Komolafe Seeks Bank Of America’s Support To Boost Oil Production

As part of efforts to attract investment and ramp up Nigeria’s oil production, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe Tuesday met with the Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, Mr. Chuba Ezenwa, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Komolafe said the engagement aligns with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, particularly Section 6(h), which mandates the Commission to “promote an enabling environment for investments in the upstream petroleum operations and the development of Nigerian content in the petroleum industry.”

The CCE in a statement signed by the Commission’s Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, noted that although Nigeria’s crude oil production has improved over the past year, access to capital remains a major constraint for operators seeking to scale up production.