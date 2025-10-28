Komolafe Seeks Bank Of America Support To Boost Nigeria’s Oil Production

As part of efforts to attract investment and increase Nigeria’s oil production, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, on Tuesday met with Mr. Chuba Ezenwa, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Komolafe said the engagement aligns with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, particularly Section 6(h), which mandates the Commission to “promote an enabling environment for investments in upstream petroleum operations and the development of Nigerian content in the petroleum industry.”

In a statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, Komolafe noted that although Nigeria’s crude oil production has improved over the past year, access to capital remains a major constraint for operators seeking to scale up production.

“Nigeria is richly endowed with hydrocarbons and we seek to optimise production. But funding is critical to our success. So, we are looking for areas of alignment with the Bank of America,” Komolafe said.

He urged the Bank of America to prioritise Nigeria’s upstream sector in its investment portfolio.

Responding, Mr. Chuba Ezenwa commended the NUPRC leadership for its reform-driven approach and fostering renewed investor confidence in the industry.

“I am encouraged by the reforms under the leadership of the CCE as well as the results in the area of production, which have sparked interest in Nigeria’s upstream sector. We will continue to provide support,” Ezenwa said.