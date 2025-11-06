Komolafe Inspects EMEM FPSO In Dubai

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s oil production outlook following the imminent deployment of the EMEM Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to Nigeria.

Komolafe stated this during an inspection visit to Dubai Drydocks World (DDWD) in the United Arab Emirates, where the FPSO is undergoing final conversion for Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL).

A statement signed by the Head of Media and Strategic Communication at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Wednesday, disclosed that the vessel will soon be deployed to the Okwok Field (PML 15), operated by Oriental Okwok Limited, offshore Nigeria.

During a four-hour tour of the facility, Komolafe inspected key components of the FPSO, including the oil and produced water treatment units, gas injection modules, seawater treatment facilities, gas turbine generators, electrical house, LACT unit, laboratory, control room, and accommodation quarters.

He explained that the exercise was aimed at assessing the project’s compliance, quality, and readiness for sail-away.

Komolafe described the vessel’s readiness as a positive development aligning with the government’s Project One Million Barrels initiative, which targets a one-million-barrel-per-day increase in national production.

“This FPSO is coming to Nigeria at a time we are seeking to increase production. It will help in achieving our Project One Million Barrels. From what I have seen, I am very impressed and, as the regulator, we will continue to support Oriental Energy,” he said.

The NUPRC boss also encouraged Oriental Energy to participate in the next oil licensing round, commending the company’s technical capacity and commitment to Nigeria’s oil and gas development.

“We are convinced that Oriental Energy has what it takes to contribute meaningfully to our national development,” he added.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Engr. Goni Sheikh, thanked the NUPRC for its continuous support and facilitation.

“Since the start of this project, we have received 100% support from the NUPRC. The regulator has worked tirelessly to help us meet our timelines and provide the necessary oversight and guidance. You are truly a business facilitator,” Sheikh stated.

The Okwok Field Development Project marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s upstream sector, showcasing growing indigenous technical capacity.

The project involves converting the Nordic Mistral, a double-hulled crude tanker with a 1-million-barrel storage capacity, into a fully integrated FPSO with a 15-year operational lifespan.

The EMEM FPSO boasts a processing capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), 70,000 barrels of liquid per day (BLPD), and includes systems for produced water treatment (60,000 BWPD), water injection (60,000 BWPD), gas processing (15 MMSCFD), gas lift (7.5 MMSCFD), and gas injection (3.5 MMSCFD).

The vessel also accommodates up to 100 personnel and features a 12-point spread mooring system.