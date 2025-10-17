Komolafe Bags Outstanding Leadership Award From SERVICOM

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has received the SERVICOM Outstanding Leadership Award.

The award was presented to Komolafe during the 2025 NUPRC Customer Service Week celebration held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, themed “Mission Possible.”

SERVICOM presented the award to the CCE in recognition of his role in driving effective service delivery within the Nigerian upstream petroleum regulatory space.

The Head of Operations at the SERVICOM Office in the Nigerian Presidency, Mrs Ngozi Akinbodewa, who represented the CEO/National Coordinator SERVICOM, highlighted that the award to the CCE was well-deserved, considering his commitment to customer-centred service delivery.

She said, “We want to say congratulations on another wonderful 2025 Customer Service Week. The celebration points out the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers daily.

“This brings to the fore the commitment of the leadership of the Commission towards citizen-focused service delivery.”

A statement signed by Head Corporate Communications and Media at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Friday, noted that the Commission was praised for it’s partnership with the World Bank, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s decarbonisation efforts in the upstream sector.

She added that the objective was to deepen the capacity of industry operators in managing emissions as part of ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The National Coordinator further noted that the CCE was leading efforts to raise crude oil production, aligning with the Commission’s mandate to deliver value to Nigerians and stated, “We appreciate the Commission Chief Executive, management and all for their effort.”

While emphasising that customer satisfaction begins with good staff welfare, she added, “We are happy that the CCE is thinking along that line to ensure that staff welfare is not taken for granted.”

Ministry of Petroleum Resources, represented by Mr Akinwumi Akintan, Chairman of the Ministerial SERVICOM Unit, applauded the management of NUPRC as Nigeria’s Number one MDA in excellence in service delivery.

“Nigeria is so delighted and relies very much on the commission, and I encourage NUPRC to keep up the good works and maintain being the first again in 2025. Now I can see in NUPRC indeed the mission is possible,” he said.

Executive Commissioner, Finance and Account at the NUPRC, Muhammed Sabo Lamido, who represented the CCE, said the theme “Mission Possible” resonates deeply with the Commission, as its success is rooted in overcoming challenges and pushing boundaries.

“Every milestone we have achieved, whether in regulating Nigeria’s crude oil and gas production, advancing our cleaner energy commitments, improving landmark regulations or promoting peace and development in host communities, has been made possible by your dedication.”

The Head of SERVICOM, NUPRC, Mrs Dozie-Enukora Ann, recalled that the dynamic leadership of the CCE led to National SERVICOM naming him the Most Supportive CEO of 2024 and rating the Commission as the overall best MDA in service delivery among over 119 MDAs.

Reacting to the 2025 award, she said, “The major enabler of customer service in any organisation is leadership commitment, which the dynamic CCE has demonstrated without restraint.”

Additionally, the NUPRC SERVICOM presented awards to deserving members of staff and other personalities in the following categories: Leadership Excellence Award, Pillar of Support Award, Outstanding Collaboration Award, Service Delivery Champion Award, Exceptional Service Award, and Certificate of Dedicated Service.