Koluama Clan Unrest: Tamazo Community Calls For King Solomon Ebifatei’s Dethronement

The People of Tamazo Autonomous Community in Koluama Clan of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the state Governor, Douye Diri as a matter of urgency do well to relieve HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi, the Ibenanaowei (clan) head of Koluama from office for the interest of peace and good governance.

In a statement on Monday in Yenagoa signed by Chief Dimeari Charles Fabby, Chairman Council of Chiefs and Chief David Sintei Secretary, the people stated that the reason for their decision is not far-fetched adding that HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi breached the Bayelsa state chieftaincy laws by trying to dethrone a Gazzeted traditional ruler, His Highness Diepreye Amadein from office as the paramount ruler of Tamazo autonomous community.

The statement read that other grievances of the community are that “That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi and his council of chiefs cabinet whose tenure expired Ten (10) years ago are running the Koluama clan communities like their personal business.

“That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi made a false publication on the guardian newspaper dated May 27th, 2023. That there is war in six (6) oil producing communities in Bayelsa state which was false, thereby promoting war.

“That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi and company staff operating the Koluama territory monetized scholarships, job opportunities and contracts thereby leaving the communities in abject poverty.

“That the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs invited HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi to resolve all the issues but he vehemently refused the government invitation. That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi jumped bail on 26th July 2023 for failure to show up in court after his lawyers were duly served the court processes.

“HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi in connivance with Con Oil disobeyed the court order restraining the company from paying further monies to the Koluama clan pending when all issues in court will be resolved in suit no YHC/118/2019. He refused to obey court order and he is still collecting monies from Con Oil Ltd till date.

“HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi is operating an illegal MOU with several companies without the comments or government interest. He has not given account of all the monies he has been receiving from the oil companies on behalf of the Koluama clan. He does not live in Koluama, nor Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital, he lives in oblivion were he used the community funds to acquire mansions for himself and live large.

“That HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi does not obey constituted authorities and court orders as the case of when police invited him, for forgery he refused to obey the invitation of the police rather he was said to have allegedly taken the IGP and several Police Officers from the IGP’s office Abuja, force FCIID Abuja and some senior Police Officers from the zone 16 Bayelsa State Command to court in Suit no. YHC/263M/2022.

“We know that CAP C4 SECTION 2B of the Bayelsa State Chieftancy laws deals with issues like this to remove erring Chiefs like HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi as the clan head of Koluama.

“By this Madamus, we believe that the Bayelsa Government will invoke section 6b CAP. C4 SECTION 2B of the Bayelsa State chieftaincy laws in the interest of peace and good governance and remove HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi from office as the Ibenanaowei (clan) head of Koluama.

The Community however appreciated his Highness Diepreye Amadein for his peaceful disposition, steadfastness and hard work to see that peace reigns in Tamazo and the entire Koluama clan.

They also extended their profound gratitude to the IGP, the DIG FCIID Abuja, the AIG zone 16 Bayelsa state who in the face of what they called inducement and intimidation they still went ahead to carry out their constitutional duty by arresting HRM Solomon Ebifatei Edi for the alleged forgery.

Also lending his voice, Highness Diepreye Amadein said that since the country is being ran by a constitution, the law must be obeyed no matter how highly placed one is lamenting that “I don’t know the reason why a first class will disobey court orders and government invitation to bring peace to your area.

He continued “The first class king, his Majesty Ebifatei has vehemently and deliberately refused to attend any of these meetings rather he is causing more problems. And if we didn’t get these things straight before the government, people may not know what is really happening.

Also speaking, Salvage Bravery Erepamene former youth president of koluama 2, said that first class king has not influenced any good thing into the community for ten good years of Con Oil operation in Koluama stating that nobody has been employed.

He said “It only his son that is working with the company. The wife is a contractor, his son is a contractor.The borehole that the company supposed to dig for the community, he gave the contract to his wife and children and nothing was done. And all those contracts that Con Oil is giving out in connivance with him, none of them is functioning.

“Since this year, because of fear of dethronement they cannot convene a meeting up till now. For all these, the women, the youths and the fellow chiefs they are calling on his dethronement and we are asking the state government to enforce the law to remove him from office before things get out of hand in Koluama Clan.

The embattlement King Solomon Ebifatei cannot be reached as at the time of filling in this report as several calls and text message put across to his phone were not responded to.