Kolomoni MFB Supports Female Entrepreneurs With Grants

As part of efforts to boost the nation’s economy, Kolomoni Microfinance Bank (MFB) has supported female-owned businesses in the country with grants to help develop their businesses.

The microfinance bank said its gesture was based on World Bank data which showed that 41 per cent of the federation’s microbusinesses are controlled by women.

It has also been discovered that female entrepreneurs are vital to Nigeria’s present and future economy, hence the need to empower them.

In an event organized for female entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day, Kolomoni invited female owners of businesses to share their experiences in the running of their businesses and present proposals for financial support from the microfinance bank.

