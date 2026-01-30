‘Koleoso’ Hits 100M Views On YouTube, Sets New Milestones

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yekini Ibrahim, better known as Iteledicon, has announced a historic achievement for his movie “Koleoso”, which has now exceeded 100 million views on YouTube.

The feat marks a significant breakthrough for the Nigerian film industry, as “Koleoso” becomes the first Nollywood production and first African movie to reach the 100 million views mark on the platform as a single title.

Sharing the news via his Instagram page, Ibrahim, who celebrated the accomplishment, acknowledged the collective effort behind the project, highlighting the dedication of his team, the support of his family, and the loyalty of his fans.

He described the milestone as a reflection of discipline, persistence and creative vision.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “History. Record. Legacy. Koleoso hits 100million + views. In total. Officially, the first Nollywood title and the first African movie title to hit this milestone on YouTube as one title. Yes-one title. One story. One movement.

“Hard work. Consistency. Creativity. From day zero, we won this. Let this be known that I, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare (Iteledicon), am the FIRST to pull this stunt in the history of Nollywood. Do not deny me my flower.

“I am proud of myself, proud of my team, proud of my family.“This is a strong fan base. My Koleoso family, my legends—you made this happen.

To the cast and crew, this is our win. This is a win for Nollywood. This is a win for Africa. A win for the culture. A win for the Yorubas. A win for Nigeria.

“This hits different. This is loud. This is magical. This is unbelievable. This is golden. Please use your calculator for clarity. Numbers don’t lie.”

The announcement has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans and industry colleagues congratulating the filmmaker on what many have described as a landmark moment for Nollywood’s digital success and global reach.