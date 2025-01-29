Koleosho’s Bold Lens Highlighting Plight Of Vulnerable People

Share

Gripping, imaginative, stimulating, and educative. These are fitting words that easily comes to mind to describe Ololade Koleosho’s oeuvre as a photographer.

She is not one of your usual photographers, and she is not into photograph simply for the fun of it. Passionate about storytelling, and the need to bring socio-cultural issues to the front burner, her photography brings stories to life through each image she captures.

Here, she celebrates the art of freezing moments in time, allowing emotions to resonate beyond the frame. With series of photographs she ignites your imagination to wander, and your senses awaken as you immerse yourself in the captivating realm of her photographic art.

A snap-happy photographer and a super single mom, as she describes herself, she finds magic in the little moments of life. And with a keen eye and a heart bursting with love, she captures the beauty of simplicity in every shot. But, her journey into photography was not by happenstance.

It is in born. “I was born into a family of photographers”, she notes, adding that she started when she was in her early teens.

Following her elder sister, who, she enthuses, is her major influence, as a photo assistant fueled her interest and the fact that she is also a good teacher and mentor.

Her first camera, she also recalls, was a disposable Kodak Camera, which was gifted to her at age 7. “My elder sister is my major influence. She started her photography when she was in her early teens.

Following her as a photo assistant fueled my interest plus she is also a good teacher and mentor, she reflects. “I have a Masters degree. My daughters name is Tiaraoluwa Racheal.”

At the core of her creative exploration through photography, is the need to highlight the plight of vulnerable people around or display the strength of people.

For her, photography can help others appreciate the little moments in life if more intentionality is put into the art creation.

From series such as ‘Hope After Miscarriage’, to ‘Nigeria: Mother is Sad’ (which was featured in a group exhibition art exhibition in Thompson Gallery, Switzerland), ‘Sariyu’, ‘The Lady Abeke’, to ‘Lines of Destiny’, ‘Hand Crafted With Love’, and others, Koleosho illustrates love, despair, reflection, struggle, Motherhood, shared human experiences, and the power of focus, while also celebrate the strength of women.

She has featured in several solo and group exhibitions including a Virtual Exhibition – The GhOst Series (2022); Group Exhibition – One Art (2024); Madeke Gallery; Circular Artspace Metaverse; Nicoleta Gallery (Berlin); group exhibition of Miscarriage (Lady Abeke), Casa del Arte (Palma); group exhibition of ‘Miscarriage’ (Sariyu), UK; ‘Hope After Miscarriage’; as well as ‘A single Mom’s Christmas, a solo exhibition at One Art Gallery, Lagos.

Talking about Motherhood, she says that her four-year-old daughter fuels her inspiration daily, noting that “watching her craft timeless masterpieces with just an iPhone! Together, we dance through light and shadow, transforming everyday scenes into unforgettable memories.”

Koleosho believes that beauty is hiding in every nook and cranny, and her mission is to share stories through her photos that ooze authenticity and warmth.

Thus, she invites everyone to view the world through the playful eyes of both an artist and a nurturer.

‘A Single Mom’s Christmas’ (2024)

In ‘A Single Mom’s Christmas’, Koleosho creates a poignant art project to sheds light on the unique experiences of single mothers during the holiday season. “As a single mother myself, this body of work captures the delicate balance between struggle and celebration that characterises our lives,” she explains.

The project features a series of striking black-and-white photographs that depict single mothers and their children in intimate holiday moments.

The monochrome palette serves as a powerful metaphor for the challenges they face daily—moments filled with worry, fatigue, and the burden of responsibility. Yet, amidst these shades of gray, the Christmas props come alive in vibrant colour, symbolising the hope, joy, and warmth that the holiday season can bring.

As she notes, “the colour remind us that even in the toughest circumstances, there is a reason to celebrate. During Christmas, we are given a brief respite from our struggles, allowing us to momentarily let our guards down and embrace the spirit of the season.”

Through her lens, Koleosho aims to portray the beauty and strength of single mothers while inviting viewers to reflect on societal perceptions of motherhood.

Thus, ‘A Single Mom’s Christmas’ is more than just an art project; it is a tribute to the unwavering love and resilience of mothers who navigate the complexities of life alone.

This collection evokes empathy and understanding, encouraging dialogue about the realities of single parenting during a time that is often romanticised.

As holiday season approaches, her work stands as a reminder that behind every smiling child and festively decorated home, there is often a story of struggle, hope, and triumph.

She further notes that ‘A Single Mom’s Christmas’ is not just an exhibition; it is a celebration of life, love, and the extraordinary strength of single mothers everywhere.

“Towards 2024, Christmas, I produced a project titled ‘A Single Mom’s Christmas’. This is a story dear to my heart as a single mom,” says Koleosho, adding that she wanted to portray the life of a single mom during festivities like Christmas, a season where there is so much mixed feeling as they are expected to care for their children and go the extra mile to make the children enjoy the festivity, a luxury they may not be able to afford.

Koleosho’s work also delves deeply into the complex and often unspoken emotions surrounding miscarriage. For instance, in ‘The Lady Abeke’, Koleosho masterfully illustrates despair and reflection.

One image portrays a model partially obscured by a curtain, her downcast gaze and tender grip on her belly conveying an almost unbearable sadness.

Her work excels in portraying the emotional spectrum of miscarriage, from despair to the quiet resilience of moving forward. The images invite viewers to reflect on the often-taboo topic of pregnancy loss, fostering understanding and empathy.

Her artistic choices—be it the monochromatic palette, the use of blue, or the mask as a metaphor for hidden pain—elevate the pieces beyond visual art to become a narrative of shared human experience.

‘Miscarriage’ (2021)

In the project ‘Miscarriage’, Koleosho explores grief and healing. Using black-and-white images, she captures the strong emotions that come with losing a child.

The lack of colour helps highlight the reality of loss, focusing on the feelings of sorrow and the glimmers of hope that can follow.

Each photo shows the mix of despair and optimism, reflecting the journey of those who have experienced this pain. The project creates a space for people to express and reflect on their own feelings about loss.

Significantly, the contrasts in the images invite viewers to think about their personal experiences and find comfort in shared healing.

Thus, ‘Miscarriage’ encourages open conversations about a topic often avoided. It celebrates the strength of those who have faced loss and found hope again.

As Ade-Olusola Kunmi notes, Koleosho’s artwork, ‘Sariyu’ and ‘The Lady Abeke’, “delves deeply into the complex and often unspoken emotions surrounding miscarriage.

Through the powerful use of black-white and blue imagery, the artist captures the essence of grief, resilience, and healing.

The absence of multiple colour strips away distractions, centering the viewer’s attention on the raw emotions portrayed in each piece.

The artworks provide a meditative space for exploring the pain and hope that accompany the journey of loss. “Koleosho’s work excels in portraying the emotional spectrum of miscarriage, from despair to the quiet resilience of moving forward.

The images invite viewers to reflect on the often-taboo topic of pregnancy loss, fostering understanding and empathy. Her artistic choices—be it the monochromatic palette, the use of blue, or the mask as a metaphor for hidden pain—elevate the pieces beyond visual art to become a narrative of shared human experience.”

By shedding light on such a deeply personal and often isolated struggle, ‘Sariyu’ and ‘The Lady Abeke’ challenge societal silences and celebrate the strength of women who navigate this journey. Koleosho looks forward to producing more works as well as featuring in m ore exhibitions.

“Exhibiting with groups and alone is a beautiful feeling, especially the solo experience. I feel like I am doing something meaningful with the art skill I have been blessed with.

I am happy to reach people from different countries with my work. I look forward to doing more.” She further notes, “I may not be one to capture everyday moments rather, I create stories that cause individuals to think and then take action.

Her photography style is intentional story telling. “I think about the information I want to convey and then create.” For her, photography can help others appreciate the little moments in life if more intentionality is put into the art creation.

