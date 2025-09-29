Koleosho: E-Invoicing Initiative’ll Boost Voluntary Tax Compliance

Mr. Tayo Koleosho, the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, in an interactive session with journalists, speaks on the FIRS’s e-invoicing initiative that is designed to enhance tax compliance and transparency. Tony Chukwunyem reports

What role are banks playing with regard to on-boarding on the e-invoicing platform?

The e-invoicing, as you know, is here to stay. It’s one of the digital initiatives that President Bola Tinubu’s government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), whichrecently, with the law being passed, has now become the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), has focused on. When we talk aboutdigitalisation and e-invoicing, basically we are talking about moving from what we call receipt picture, or invoice picture, into what we now call invoice data.

So, it’s a matter of data exchange between businesses. So, to your question, the banks are heavily involved. And they have no choice. And we’ve seen a lot of integration with them. We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm from their part because what electronic einvoicing does, is that it helps businesses, banks, and the entire ecosystem, to work much better together, to have a seamless interchange of data.

So, your invoice, as you are giving to your buyer, and the buyer is paying the bank, there’s a data exchange that even helps the bank. Thus, the banks have been very involved. They are integrating with us; a couple of them have literally finished their integration. Some of them are already seeking how they can integrate core banking platforms and make sure that that data exchange between them, the invoice, the merchant, the buyer, is all integrated. So, it’s good business. It’s good business for the banks; it’s good business for the large taxpayers.

The deadline for e-invoicing platform on-boarding and transmission has been extended to November 1st. But some stakeholders have called for the deadline to be extended to sometime in January. Is there any reason why you approved only a three-month extension to the original deadline?

Keep in mind that in the couple of the consultations that we’ve had, remember this whole electronic invoicing initiative started over a year ago. So, we’ve had a lot of consultations with each of the segments, and we’ve been drumming it into them, on the need for us to start. We are all not going to be ready at the same time.

But we feel that where we are now and really where the world is in terms of adopting this platform and these standards and framework- because a lot of businesses have gone digital, that we’ve been with the customers, taxpayers, especially the focused large taxpayers. We’ve been working together, and we believe that all our consultations over the year has yielded the level of enthusiasm that we’ve seen.

Over 1,000 companies have already integrated, which is about 20% of the large taxpayer population. And, again, I would not want to call out some of the ones, well, I guess for purpose of encouragement, the MTNs of this world, Huawei Nigeria, IHS Nigeria, the telcos, and some of the banks have already integrated. So, moving to your question about looking at the request forextension to January, some have even requested extension to mid-next year.

But we’ve looked at our data; we’ve looked at the number of people that have already integrated, and we’re saying that by 1st of November, we should have a critical mass. And I think by then, we are confident that we will then review where we are and consider what we will do next. But I think 1st of November is a good date for majority of the large taxpayers, because they have a lot of commonality in the platforms that they use. And once you integrate with one, it’s easy to integrate with others.

Were some of the large taxpayers initially reluctant to integrate or onboard? If so, what were the excuses given? And for those who came on board before the expiry of the first deadline, August 1st, what were the reasons given?

For the first question, there are really no excuses. Remember that change is scary. People generally… there’s just this reluctance if we have to make any changes to the way we do our business or the way we do anything in life. So, it’s not an excuse for them. They just don’t want to change what has been working for them.

But they also realise the importance of it and the benefit of it to their business. So, if you change your platform,or if you upgrade it, or you make some integration changes, you may need to also inform your suppliers. So, that level of effort, which is a one-time effort, it’s natural for the fear to be ok.

So, I don’t think it’s an excuse because they see the value or they know the value of the integration. One of the things that we’ve been doing in terms of our engagement is harping on voluntary compliance. From the interactions we have had with stakeholders, you can see that people really are tired of audits. Audits are truly destructive to business.

And this is one of the ways that we can use to reduce the amount of audits that we carry out and that the taxpayer and customers have to endure. So, the opportunity for integration leads to more voluntary compliance because it continues data interchange between the merchant, the buyer, and the tax authority and this helps business.

So, again, I don’t think there is really an excuse. And for those who have already integrated, the number one reason is that they are closer to it already. If you talk about the MTN or Huawei Nigeria, or IHS Nigeria, these are

already very digitalised companies. I think they were closer to that integration already. So, it was easier for them than some of the other companies. Also, they are mostly multinationals, having other branches across the world in other countries already doing this kind of data exchanges.

What impact will e-invoicing on-boarding and transmission have on whole ecosystem of tax administration in Nigeria?

The advantages are numerous. So, for businesses, it is basically increasing efficiency. We talk about the amount of time it takes accountants to do the books, to receive communication on audit and filing. We’re not talking about almost a realtime data exchange; that at the end of the year, the level of effort it would take for companies to file will be drastically reduced because now, for both sides- the merchant, the buyer- the invoices and everything, accounts are easier to process and to close.

I think that is one very good advantage for them. And for government, it’s a lot of data that we’ll be getting. Government will be able to plan more. Government will be able to focus and see some of the areas of growth, challenges, and all that in real time.

And for the tax authority, again, it is then easier. Audit is not the most sustainable way of driving compliances in tax. I think voluntary compliance is key and the Executive Chairman of FIRS is determined to increase the use of this data to drive voluntary compliance and have less focus on audits and the destructive nature that they can bring to business.

FIRS has unveiled 16 companies as Access Point providers to drive e-invoicing on-boarding. Do you have a specific number you want to have to manage the whole process? Oris it for those who meet up with your key indices to exist on your platform?

In FIRS, one of the things that the executive chairman has been very focused on is the democratisation of our consultant and the support system within the tax ecosystem. So there’s no finite number. There is a standard. If you meet the standard and you have all the technical capacity and you’ve gone through all the vetting process, including looking at your platform to do this integration and to do the transmission, if you have everything that it takes, we believe you are welcome to become an access point provider.

And there is a continuous oversight on these access providers. We have a feedback mechanism that we put in place that is very transparent. So, how are you transmitting, how are you relating to the taxpayer, the customer, we get the feedback from them. There is no permanent access point provider. And one good example is if you look at the Payment Service Providers (PSP) community. There are over 100 PSPs licenced in the country, but how many are truly active? So it’s the same way.

So we are encouraged and actually humbled about the amount of interest that technology companies in Nigeria have expressed to become and be one of the service providers in this space. I think it’s a big enough market. And so we are welcoming as many as possible, those who can meet those standards and continue to sustain and maintain those standards, will continue to carry on and be on this journey with us.

Is there any level or category of taxpayers you are focusing on at the moment? And what objective is this initiative aimed at achieving?

Our number one focus is on large taxpayers because they are the most organised sector. And those are people doing five billion and above because we feel we need to ease our way into this new digitisation idea within the merchant buyers ecosystem. So we’ve looked at global plans and other countries that have done it. We believe that the large taxpayers have the wherewithal.

It’s good for their business, for them to be the start. As we roll out these large taxpayers, we will then be able to learn from it. A lot of questions and suggestions have actually come up in terms of some operational issues. For instance, what happens if I issue an invoice and then the invoice is not consummated, is returned? So there are all sorts of things that will happen for our own local system. We are learning those things now; we are going to then use all that to improve on the system.

So once we are now done with the large taxpayers, we now start looking at the medium taxpayers. And as we roll out, remember I said data picture is invoice picture and invoice data. So we all buy things. If I go to the market and buy a phone, I’ll get an invoice, which is just an invoice that is handwritten.

So by the time we go into the digital space, how do we capture all those data elements that we need to drive compliance? And the second part of your question is that, to what end? Are we just doing this for doing sake? No, we’re doing this because the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 is part of what we are looking at.

By the time you look at the level of digitisation and digital payment in the market today, we feel that if we need to roll out a system like this that helps companies to be able to do real time continuous transactions, reporting in a way where the tax authority of the country, the data is integrated for both the merchant, the buyers and everybody.

We’ll be able to see more of where our growth areas are. And as the economy is growing, it will then help us to increase our voluntary compliance and then drive the revenue collection for the country. So there is a direct correlation between more voluntary compliance, which always increases the collection ability of the service and then provides more revenue for development for the country.

What measures have been put in place to ensure that the platform is not vulnerable to cyber threats?

We said the vetting process for our access point providers and the system integrators includes an integration, assessment and background check on all these access point providers and system integrators by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

This is competitive data, economic data that companies have to be comfortable that they are releasing them for all sorts of reasons to stay competitive in their field. So we understand that once you go digital, you invite cyber threats. It’s just natural because these are assets. So that protection is key and it is very important for us to give confidence to our customers, the taxpayers.

So that’s why we make sure that the vetting process includes that integration and background and assessment by NITDA to make sure that everybody has their data protection regulation and framework all in place. So we are conscious of it. It’s a process and we continue to make sure that the system, the integrity of the system remains very high so that adoption can continue at the rate that it’s going.

Can you shed light on the role of the 16 certified service providers that were recently appointed to assist taxpayers in onboarding on the e-invoicing platform and what is FIRS doing to ensure that they provide quality service?

The role of the 16 access point providers is to help to transmit the data from their customers, which are the taxpayers, to the system. So they are to work hand in hand with those customers, but they are not restricted to a particular customer. It’s all about service.

I expect them to, one, earn the confidence of their customer- the taxpayer-be able to then do the seamless integration and then transmit with as few of errors as possible, because the whole point is that we don’t want to remember that we have an integration, if I have a business. I want a situation where its all seamless.

So the level of seamlessness that the providers can provide to their customers, I think we keep them in business with that customer. And if for any reason that is not the case, then the customer or taxpayer has the right to move to someone else. And I think the access point providers also understand that the customer is king. So providing that service, they will be very, very focused on it. The way we’ve designed it, because we learned this from other countries and how they’ve done it, where if there is competition, then people don’t get complacent.

So we think this is a very highly competitive field. If you are providing this service to your customer, you better do it well. If not, the customer has the right to move somewhere else. And the FIRS is there to guide all tax payers.

Is there any kind of sanction if there’s any default on the part of a service provider?

Well, you know, the best sanction for any business is to lose business. But if it’s an untoward thing, if it’s a criminal act, if it’s an illegal thing, then of course, then we throw them through the legal framework. You remember I said, there are many PSPs in Nigeria, but there are few that we know. So the customer is king.

There are people that are worried about the government being aware of their transactions from the beginning to the end. What message do you have for such people?

If you look at developed countries, they talk of voluntary compliance. There’s no voluntary compliance anywhere beyond the fact that because the government already knows what they are expecting from you, you too are then encouraged to voluntarily give to government what is government’s. So the message I have for them is this is just data. We are not touching your business.

We are helping you to even do a lot of digitisation and transformation for your business. But what we are saying is, as a country, we need to know what we are all doing in terms of these exchanges, so that when you file, you file with the knowledge that we probably know a lot of what you have done already. So it helps you to voluntarily comply compared with these four or five audits that go on today. So tell Nigerians not to worry.