Kolawole Wins Gold For Nigeria At Spanish Wrestling Grand Prix

Nigerian wrestler, Esther Kolawole, has made the country proud again by winning a gold medal at the 2024 Spanish Wrestling Grand Prix in Madrid. She defeated American Haylie Jaffe 10-0 in the final match, showing complete control and skill.

Kolawole had earlier beaten Spain’s Lydia Perez 10-0 in the quarter-finals and secured a 4-1 win against Alicja Nowosad of Poland in the semi-finals. This gold medal is a big improvement for Kolawole, who won bronze at the same event last year.

Already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she is now preparing for more international competitions, including the World Wrestling Ranking Series in Hungary and the World Championships in Croatia.

Her win is another sign that Nigeria’s investment in international exposure for athletes is yielding results.