Kolawole Pulls Out Of Race To Succeed Tunji-Ojo At Nat’l Assembly

A House of Representatives aspirant for Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency, Mr Oluwaseyi Kolawole has pulled out of the race to succeed Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at the National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo was reelected as a House of Representatives member before he was appointed as a Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Since the seat has been declared vacant, several All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members including Kolawole have been jostling to succeed the Minister at the National Assembly.

However, the aspirant pulled out of the race having consulted with leaders of the party including Tunji-Ojo.

In a statement yesterday, Kolawole said “In response to recent speculations, Hon. Oluwaseyi Kolawole has clarified that he is not seeking to contest the vacant seat left by Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in the Akoko North/East North West Federal Constituency.

“While there have been rumours suggesting his interest in the position, it is essential to clarify that these rumours stem from the desires of some of his supporters who have urged him to consider running.

‘Hon. Kolawole wants to make it clear that he has no plans to contest the vacant seat. He is actively supporting Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and aligns himself with the incumbent’s vision and goals for the constituency.

“Furthermore, Hon. Kolawole has expressed his admiration for Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who currently serves as the Minister of Interior in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“He believes that Hon. Tunji-Ojo is among the best ministers, having achieved significant milestones in a relatively short time in office.

“These accomplishments have not only made the people of the federal constituency but also the entire state of Ondo proud of his service.

“This clarification from Hon. Oluwaseyi Kolawole highlights his support for Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and his commitment to the continued development and progress of Akoko North/East North West Federal Constituency.”