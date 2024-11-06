Kokab’s House Of Art Showcases Budding Artists In ‘Art Inspirit’ Exhibition

Share

Kokab’s House of Art, a vibrant space dedicated to fostering young talent, is set to unveil its highly anticipated exhibition, “Art Inspirit,” featuring the works of emerging young artists. Founder of Kokab’s House of Art, Mrs. Kokab Farrukh disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the tour of the facility in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, the exhibition, which runs from November 2nd to 9th at Kokab’s studio on 54 Mike Akhigbe Way, Jabi, Abuja, invites art enthusiasts to experience a blend of creativity that highlights humanity’s connection with nature.

She noted that ‘Art Inspirit’ which is built around two thematic pillars namely, “Serenity, Solitude, and Nature” and “Humanity, Actions, and Nature”, is designed to encourage introspection and inspire conversations.

Mrs. Kokab Farrukh added that visitors can explore powerful landscapes, minimalist sculptures, and thoughtful installations reflecting on human impact on the environment.

The Founder who is also the curator of the exhibition expressed her passion for developing young artists, adding “This exhibition is more than just a showcase; it’s a platform for our students to inspire and share their vision with the community.”

On their parts, parents of the children praised the impact of Kokab’s House of Art on their children’s creative development, with testimonies highlighting how the art school has nurtured young talents beyond typical expectations.

Dr. Morenike Oni, mother to one of the students, shared her experience, noting that her seven-year-old daughter has produced artwork beyond the level of her peers.

“Kokab’s House of Art has truly molded her,” Dr. Oni said, emphasising the impressive progress her child has made under the school’s guidance.

Similarly, Mrs. Olamide Dauda, another parent, expressed her satisfaction with the school’s role in shaping the artistic skills of her two children. Noteworthy young talents include 10-year-old Eniola Dauda, celebrated for her textured, vibrant mixed-media creations, and Idris Ibrahim, 11, recognised for his human portraiture.

Other standout artists are Sara-Michelle Oni, age 7, with landscapes and figures, and Mahrukh Farrukh, 11, who combines calligraphy with depictions of cats. Mrs Farrukh added that “Art Inspirit” would offer hands-on workshops, guided tours, and artist talks, opening the experience to schools and community groups eager to explore creative learning.

According to her, the exhibition promises a refreshing look into the minds of young artists envisioning the world not just as it is, but as it could be.

