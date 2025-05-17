Kohdee Joins Odumodublvck On School Tours

Share

Emerging Afro-pop sensation Kohdee is making significant strides in the Nigerian music industry, currently captivating audiences as part of Odumodublvck’s “The Greatest School Tour Ever.” This collaboration follows the success of their joint track, “Zaza Remix,” which has garnered over 3.7 million on-demand streams since its release in March.

The “Zaza Remix” showcases a seamless blend of KOHDEE’s melodic vocals and Odumodublvck’s distinctive flow, creating a track that resonates with fans across the country. Their live performances, including a notable show in Abuja, have been met with enthusiastic responses, further solidifying their impact on the Afro-pop scene.

Signed to Troniq Music, the label renowned for nurturing talents like Oxlade, KOHDEE has been steadily building his portfolio with collaborations featuring artists such as The Cavemen, 1da Banton, Tekno, and Kemuel. His debut album, “Sweet Karma,” released in October 2024, delves into themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery, reflecting his journey and artistic growth.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Kohdee is recognized for his vibrant fashion sense and dynamic stage presence, attributes that have endeared him to a growing fan base. His performances are characterized by energetic dance routines and a charismatic connection with the audience, elements that have become integral to his brand.

