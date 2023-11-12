KogiElectionsResults: APC Warns Mischief Makers, Urges INEC To Uphold People’s Will

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned against any attempt to truncate the will of the people in Kogi State while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain steadfast in its commitment to its mandate.

The party, in a statement issued on Sunday by Felix Morka, its National Publicity Secretary, said it is clear that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, is coasting to a spectacular victory in the Kogi gubernatorial election.

It, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protect the integrity of the legitimate votes of the Kogi electorate.

The statement reads: “Announced and uploaded results, so far, show our Candidate maintaining a landslide lead in Kogi West and Central, with a competitive showing in Kogi East.

“We are keenly aware of intense pressure, including violent threats on INEC staff, by agents and supporters of trailing opposition parties aimed at unduly influencing or disrupting ongoing collation of results in the state.

“We urge INEC to stand fast in the discharge of its constitutional duty to deliver free, fair and credible election in the state, and ensure that the freely exercised will of the Kogi electorate prevails”, the statement noted.