KogiElectionResults: SDP Wins First Polling Unit

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing Kogi State gubernatorial election, Muritala Ajaka has secured victory at Grade 1 Area Court, Ajaka Ward 07 in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state.

The party polled 111 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which trailed with 05 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured zero votes.

Earlier when he cast his vote at his Ajaka polling unit in IgalaMela/Odolu LGA, Muritala Ajaka, SDP gubernatorial candidate, raised alarm of going electoral malpractices at Adavi, Okene, Okehi and Ogori Magogo local governments.

While he praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done, he implored the commission to call their officials in charge of the said LGAs where voters are alleging no result sheets to order immediately.

He added that their grievances in respect of ongoing elections had been reported to INEC and other appropriate authorities for action.