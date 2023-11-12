KogiElectionResults: Ododo, Ajaka In Tight Race As INEC Announces More Results

Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Usman Ododo are in a tight race as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announce election results of 18 of the 21 Local Government Areas in Kogi State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the collation of results commenced on Sunday morning, November 12 after an initial adjournment last night.

Results announced so far results from Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Kogi, Mopa-Muro, Olamaboro, Ofu, Okehi, Omala, Ogori/Magongo, Okene, Yagba East and Yagba West LGAs.

Results of Ibaji, Igalamela-Odolu, and Lokoja LGAs are being awaited by the State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

READ ALSO:

Aside from Ajaka and Ododo, who is an ex-auditor General of Local Government in the state under Governor Yahaya Bello, other strong contenders in the race include Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye had on Saturday, raised the alarm over “filled result sheets” in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state.

The PDP candidate also called for the suspension of the exercise over violence and vote buying. INEC subsequently suspended election in nine wards in the local government area.

Like Kogi, governorship elections were held in Bayelsa State and Imo State on Saturday with Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party (LP)’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents. Uzodimma polled 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.