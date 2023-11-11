KogiElectionResults: Dino Melaye Wins Polling Unit

Despite not voting in the Saturday gubernatorial election, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has won his polling unit with a clear gap.

Senator Malaye won victoriously with 210 votes beating his major contender, Ahmed Ododo of All Progressive Congress (APC) who came distant second with 22 votes, alongside his other candidate, Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with 7 votes.

The National Rescue Movement, People’s Redemption Party, African Democratic Party, 001, and Social Democratic Party received 001, 002, 001, and 001 votes respectively.

READ ALSO:

However, 252 voters were accredited out of the 819 registered voters, indicating a notably low turnout at the polling unit.

New Telegraph gathered reports that the PDP standard bearer, together with his supporters, had refused to participate in the voting exercise over the accusation of the election being hijacked by the All Progressives Congress (APC).