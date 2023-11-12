KogiElectionResults: APC’s Ododo Leads Amid Protest

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues with the collation of results from the Saturday, November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ahmed Ododo, is so far leading his closest rival of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka with 11, out of the 18 LGAs earlier announced.

The 18 Local Government results as announced by the INEC include, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ofu, Okehi, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba East and Yagba West, while the results from only one ward in Ogori Magongo LGA was received and announced.

From the 18 LGA results already declared so far, Ododo is leading with 417,166 votes, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Murtala Ajaka, was trailing far behind with 208,503 votes, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, is distantly behind with 41,925 votes.

The APC candidate won in 11 LGAs out of the 18 declared so far, namely; Adavi, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ogori Magongo, Okehi Okene, and Yagba West, while the SDP candidate won in Ankpa, Idah, Dekina, Ofu, Olamaboro and Omala LGAs, with ADC candidate Leke Abejide winning one LGA – Yagba East – so far.

It is expected that the outstanding results from Ibaji, Lokoja, and Igalamela-Odolu local government areas of the State will be announced once the collation centre reconvenes by 4 pm for the conclusion of the exercise on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the SDP and PDP have earlier urged the INEC to cancel the results from Okene, Adavi, Okehi, and Ajaokuta local government areas over alleged figure inflation and manipulation in favour of the APC.

State Agent of the SDP, Mr David Ehimoni at the collation centre, has earlier submitted a protest letter and petition to the INEC in that regard.

It would be recalled that the electoral body had earlier in its press statement said it would review results from Okene, Okehi, Adavi, and Ajaokuta Local Government areas respectively.