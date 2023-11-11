KogiElection2023: INEC Officials Arrive Late At Lokoja PUs

Following the ongoing Kogi State governorship election, it has been widely reported that some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at some polling units late.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that election materials and officials of the electoral umpire arrived at most of the polling units in the Lokoja metropolis late.

Meanwhile, the initial plan was that materials, as well as officials would arrive at their centres/polling units by 6:00 a.m., in accordance with INEC’s timetable.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as reverse was the case in some polling units in Lokoja, Adankolo, Lokongoma, and Kpata.

It’s said that in some local governments of the state, the ward officials showed up at 8:15 a.m. and dispersed to their different polling units minutes later.

Reacting to the claims, the Presiding Officer (PO), Abiola Choice, stated that the reason for their late arrival at St. Luke Primary School in Adankolo was due to delayed delivery of materials at the RAC Center, which is located in Crowder Memorial College in Lokoja.

Another reason that contributed to some polling units’ late commencement process was not having representatives from any of the eighteen political parties taking part in the off-season.