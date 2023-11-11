KogiDecides2023: Voting Starts At Dino Melaye’s Polling Unit

Voting has commenced at the polling unit of the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

Saturday Telegraph reports that voting started at Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State at 8:30 am.

The leading contenders for the gubernatorial race in the Kogi West senatorial district are Dino Melaye and Leke Abejide, also known as “Elder,” who is the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

READ ALSO:

Abejide, a current lawmaker, could have an impact on Dino’s prospects in the gubernatorial race.

Dino is from Kogi West, which hasn’t produced a Governor since Kogi State was founded.

However, 1.8 million registered voters will decide who becomes the next governor of the state.

INEC noted that 18 governorship candidates will be contesting the elections today, November 11.

The election will be keenly contested between Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muri Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Leke Abejide of the ADC and Dino Melaye of the PDP.