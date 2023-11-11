KogiDecides2023: SDP Candidate Calls On INEC To Probe Missing Result Sheets

Muritala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing Kogi State gubernatorial election, Mr Muritala Ajaka has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu to thoroughly investigate the missing result sheets in some Local Government Areas of the state.

The SDP candidate made the call after he cast his vote at the Okotonowa Polling Unit 005 in Owolapa Ward, Idah in the Idah Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with reporters, he said the report he got from some local governments showed that some INEC officials were allegedly not doing their job professionally.

He said, “I feel happy. I thank God for this day. From what we are seeing it is clear I’m the one having the majority but the report I’m getting from Okene and Adavi (LGAs) has been forwarded to Abuja.

“They have not seen the original results sheet in Okene and Adavi and I hope the INEC chairman is updated with this because there is no way we are going to an election that the original results sheet is not there.

“That is not in the (electoral) guidelines. Everything about the INEC arrangement is perfect but their men in Okene and Adavi have compromised. They should question the returning officers in these local governments I mentioned.

“Apart from that, every other arrangement from INEC is 100 per cent perfect. This election is about the liberation of the people of Kogi state. I have the number and I have the people”.