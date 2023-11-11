KogiDecides2023: SDP Alleges Missing Result Sheet At Ogori, INEC Officials In Olamaboro

…LG Charman Caught With Large Cash And Freed

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has alleged that the result sheets of the entire polling units and ward collation result sheets in Ogori-Magongo are missing.

The party through its Campaign Director of Media, Farouk Adejo-Audu made the allegation in a report coming from the party agents, confirming that no result sheets were available.

“Our agents who went to the ward collation centre early this morning to inspect materials before accepting to take them to polling units discovered that no results sheets were available for any of the units or ward collation centres!”

“In Olamaboro Ward 5 where agents of all parties escorted the Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPO), Presiding Officers and other INEC Staff with security to the ward headquarters in Inele-Ugo last night, they went back to commence deployment of the materials to the polling units this morning and discovered that the entire INEC Staff, materials and the security personnel have all disappeared from the Roman Catholic Mission ( RCM) Primary School where they left them.”

“The Chairman of Igalamela LGA a notorious thug with the street name of “Cross” was caught ferrying large amounts of cash in the early hours of this morning and paraded by securing agents but curiously he has been freed after pressures from Above. (See video)”

“In Ogugu, Olamaboro LGA A senior Special Assistant f to the Governor from Ogugu Ward was also arrested by Soldiers at Sabon Gari Roundabout at about 8; 00 am (this morning) with cash of N28 Million and firearms. He’s being subjected to frog jumps by the soldiers at press time.”

“These developments signpost reports of outrageous malpractices and manipulations that are already emerging from several areas across the state.”

“Our Situation Room is also inundated with reports of INEC IT Staff and some ward collation officers in three Lokoja hotels namely Riverton Hotel, Grand Golden Royal and Suitoria Hotel overnight to manipulate BVAS Machines and pre-fill result sheets of Lokoja, Ajaokuta and Kogi LGAs.”

“There are reports of thugs riding on motorbikes to evade the checkpoints of soldiers to attack remote polling units in Dekina, Ofu, Olamaboro, Bassa, and Ankpa LGA.”

“We are immediately drawing the attention of the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Returning Officer for Kogi State, Election observers, Local and International and head of security agencies to these outrageous electoral breeches and demanding that the commission keeps to its vow to reject results from areas that have been compromised by violence, malpractice or manipulations.”

“So far our agents are following the normal procedure of lodging complaints to INEC and we are hoping these concerns are addressed promptly.”

“We shall keep Nigerians updated with further developments on these anomalies and new ones as they emerge,” Aswjo-Audu alleged.