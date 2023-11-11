KogiDecides2023: Massive Turnout In Polling Units (Photos)

There was a massive turnout of electorates across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State during the ongoing Governorship election.

Saturday Telegraph who went round polling units in some parts of the state, reports that, as early as 6:30 am on Saturday, the electorate, dropped out of their homes to exercise their franchise.

Despite, the lack of transportation, due to restriction orders, some electorates have to walk miles to their designated polling units.

Against the belief that there would be voters apathy for the Saturday election, many voters were seen waiting for INEC officials who were expected to arrive by 8:am.

An electorate, simply called Gogo, was the early caller at her Karaworo polling unit before the arrival of other voters.

She said this would be her first time to vote because she was determined to elect the candidate of her choice.

“I decided to vote this time, because of the last 2023 general election, where votes counted in my polling unit, which encouraged me to come out this time, if not I had since lost confidence in our electoral system in Nigeria.

It was also observed that INEC officials arrived at their designated polling unit at the scheduled time and accreditation and voting commenced after interaction between the officials and the electorates.