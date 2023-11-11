KogiDecides2023: Kogi LGA Chairman Nabbed With Ammunition, Cash

The Council Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area of Kogi State, James Onoja has been arrested by the security operatives on election duty over alleged possession of ammunition and lots of cash.

According to the information gathered by Saturday Telegraph, the money and ammunition were packed in several ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

The money and ammunition were allegedly meant for use during the state gubernatorial election.

In the video sighted by our correspondent, it shows the suspects sitting on the floor near an army checkpoint.

However, both the council chairman and his gang were seen expressing regrets and pleading for forgiveness.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, William Ovye did not respond to inquiries at the time of filing this report.